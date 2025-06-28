Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,010, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,07,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,160.

ALSO READ: Gold tops euro as 2nd-largest reserve asset: What it means globally In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,840.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,990. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,800. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,17,800. US Gold fell 2 per cent, hitting a near one-month low, after a US-China trade agreement boosted risk appetite and diminished bullion's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Spot gold fell 2 per cent to $3,261.28 per ounce by 0934 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT), its lowest level since May 29. Bullion was down for a second straight week, slipping 3.2 per cent so far.