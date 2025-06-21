Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,00,750; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,750 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,350.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,750.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad at ₹92,350.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900. US gold prices were steady on Saturday and poised for a weekly loss after US President Donald Trump delayed a decision on entering the Israel-Iran conflict. Spot gold was little changed at $3,369.63 an ounce, as of 1157 a.m. EDT (1557 GMT), its lowest since June 12, while the index was down 1.8 per cent for the week. US gold futures shed 0.7 per cent to $3,385.50. Spot silver fell 1.1 per cent to $35.98 per ounce, and was down 0.9 per cent for the week. Palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $1,048.61 but was up 2.1 per cent during the week. Platinum dropped 2.6 per cent to $1,271.55, but on track for its third straight weekly gain.