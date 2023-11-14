Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,490 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 100 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,490, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 600, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 90, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,450.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 60,640, Rs 60,490, and Rs 60,980, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 55,600, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,900, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 72,400.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 75,400.

