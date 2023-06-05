Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,330



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 55,300. Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,330, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed no change in price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,480, Rs 61,380, and Rs 60,870, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,300.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,450, Rs 55,350, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,800.



Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,945.66 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,963.10.



The dollar index rose 0.2 per cent, making greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers.

Physical gold demand slowed in India last week as a recovery in domestic prices prompted buyers to postpone purchases, while weakening of the Chinese currency underpinned premiums in the top consumer.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,000. The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 77,800.





Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar firmed on strong US payrolls report, offsetting support from the prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month.