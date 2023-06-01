Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

Gold prices eased Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in yellow metal price overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices eased Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in yellow metal price overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 150 to Rs 72,900 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,250/10 grams, down Rs 150 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,955 per ounce, while silver was marginally up at USD 23.27 per ounce.

Comex gold prices edged lower in Asian trading hours on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields rebounded from lows in Wednesday's session, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Also Read

India's gold demand in Jan-Mar drops by 17% due to high prices: WGC

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Trend to remain positive for Gold above Rs 54,040; Silver 66,940

Gold to remain bullish above Rs 55,100; Silver may remain volatile

Gold tests major hurdle at Rs 56,850; Silver likely to play catch-up

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 83, no change for domestic cylinders

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800

Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 60,490, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 72,600

Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,600

Topics :Gold commodities

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story