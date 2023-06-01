Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

Gold prices eased Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in yellow metal price overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 150 to Rs 72,900 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,250/10 grams, down Rs 150 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,955 per ounce, while silver was marginally up at USD 23.27 per ounce.

Comex gold prices edged lower in Asian trading hours on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields rebounded from lows in Wednesday's session, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.