Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 400 to Rs 55,850. Gold price rose Rs 440 in Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,960, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were up by Rs 4,200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,800.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 61,980, and Rs 61,580, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,450, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $1,965.61 per ounce by 0008 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,965.20.





The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 72,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,800.





US gold prices ticked up in early Asian trade on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, but were stuck in a tight range as traders focused on the debt ceiling vote.Spot silver ticked 0.1 per cent higher to $23.5052 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.3 per cent to $996.62, and palladium rose 0.8 per cent to $1,372.70.