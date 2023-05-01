Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,930

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,850

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,930, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,850.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,440, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,330, respectively.

Gold prices dipped on Monday as the US dollar held firm, with traders positioning themselves ahead of a much awaited Federal Reserve rate-hike decision due this week.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,981.96 per ounce by 0254 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,991.70.
Gold prices rose more than 1 per cent in April as renewed concerns over the US banking turmoil drove investors to the safe-haven asset.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $25.00 per ounce, while platinum lost 0.7 per cent to $1,066.74 per ounce. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

