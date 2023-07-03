Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070



The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged and was trading at Rs 54,150. Gold prices remain unchanged in Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,070, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were also unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,900.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,220, Rs 59,070, and Rs 59,350, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,070.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,150, and Rs 54,440, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,150.



Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,915.29 per ounce by 0249 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,923.10. US gold prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Monday, pushed down by a stronger US dollar and as chances of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weighed on bullion's appeal.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,700. Spot silver was little changed at $22.75 per ounce on the day, while platinum rose 0.2% to $902.64 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,234.97.