Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 61,640/10g

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was the same as yesterday, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,500.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 61,790, Rs 61,640, and Rs 62,350, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,650, Rs 56,500, and Rs 57,150, respectively.

US gold prices held steady near the key $2,000-per-ounce level on Monday after weak US jobs data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, sending the dollar and bond yields lower.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,990.43 per ounce by 0100 GMT and US gold futures were steady at $1,997.60.

Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $23.18 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $926.20 and palladium was flat at $1,118.99.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)