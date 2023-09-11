Gold, silver prices unchanged, precious metal trading at Rs 73.500 /kg

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,840, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, too, remained unchanged with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.

The price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,850.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,000, Rs 59,840, and Rs 60,110, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,850.





The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,000, Rs 54,850, and Rs 55,100, respectively.

US Gold prices started the week on a firm footing on Monday, supported by a retreat in the dollar, as investors awaited US inflation data due this week that would indicate the Federal Reserve's next interest rate.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,919.52 per ounce by 0105 GMT, but still hovered near one-week lows hit on Sept. 6.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $22.95 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1 per cent at $893.04 after a 7 per cent decline last week and palladium edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,199.03.

One kg of silver currently trades at Rs 73,500 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)