Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 59,890 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Friday's early trade, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,890, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, too, remain unchanged with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,900.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,040, Rs 59,890, and Rs 60,230, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,900.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,050, Rs 54,900, and Rs 55,200, respectively.

On Thursday, US gold held steady after briefly trimming gains as data showed tightness in the US job market, with the focus now shifting to a host of Federal Reserve speakers for cues on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,918.68 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. EDT (1747 GMT), after hitting a one-week low on Wednesday.

On Thursday, silver prices fell about 1 per cent to $22.95 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $905.75 and palladium eased 0.1% to $1,214.11.

One kg of silver currently trades at Rs 74,000 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)