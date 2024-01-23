Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 75,500/kg

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,500.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,800.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,050.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,200, Rs 63,050, and Rs 63,600, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,950, Rs 57,800, and Rs 58,300, respectively.

On Monday, US gold prices eased as investors rolled back expectations of a US interest rate cut at the end of March, with a surge in equity markets further dampening interest in safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $2,020.09 per ounce at 1:49 p.m. ET (1849 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent lower at $2022.2.

Spot silver fell 2.1 per cent to $22.13 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7 per cent at $892.89 and palladium slipped 1 per cent to $936.69.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)