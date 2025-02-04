Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold steady after record rally, investors cautious over Trump's tariffs

Gold steady after record rally, investors cautious over Trump's tariffs

China imposed tariffs on US imports in a swift response to new US duties, escalating the trade war between the world's top two economies even as Trump offered reprieves to Mexico and Canada

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate
Bullion is traditionally considered a hedge against both inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, but higher rates reduce the non-yielding asset's appeal. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, after a record rally in the previous session, with investors cautious about the potential effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs and ahead of the US economic data set to be released later this week.

Spot gold gained 0.1 per cent to $2,809.91 per ounce as of 0927 GMT after hitting a record high of $2,830.49 on Monday. [GOL/] 

US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $2,843.50. Global bullion banks are flying gold to the US from hubs like Dubai and Hong Kong to take advantage of the high premium the US gold futures are commanding over spot prices on tariff concerns.

China imposed tariffs on US imports in a swift response to new US duties, escalating the trade war between the world's top two economies even as Trump offered reprieves to Mexico and Canada.

"It (Mexico and Canada tariff pause) does not remove the fact that global markets remain troubled by the prospect of trade wars that may boost prices while lowering the economic outlook," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The Trump administration's plans for trade tariffs come with inflation risks, three Fed officials warned on Monday, with one arguing that uncertainty over the outlook for prices calls for slower interest rate cuts than otherwise.

Bullion is traditionally considered a hedge against both inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, but higher rates reduce the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Also Read

Gold dip Rs 10, silver slides Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 99,400

US demand surges as banks move gold from Asia to benefit from premium

Gold dips Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 84,480

Gold prices remain flat at Rs 84,900 per 10 g, silver rallies Rs 700

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 84,340; silver up Rs 100, trades at Rs 99,600 per kg

Markets will also closely watch key data this week, including US job openings expected at 1500 GMT, the ADP employment report on Wednesday and the payrolls report on Friday, along with speeches from several Fed officials.

"For now, the tariff focus supersedes any other development given their potential impact on inflation, growth and fiscal stability," Hansen said.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $31.59 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $962.00, and palladium fell 0.44 per cent to $1,004.86.

Markets in top gold consumer China were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and will resume trade on Wednesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold pares early losses as Trump tariffs drive interest in safe-haven

Oil posts weekly losses as US ready to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico

How to trade Silver ahead of Budget 2025? Check support, resistance levels

Should you buy or sell Gold ahead of Budget 2025? Check rate, outlook

Gold rises Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 83,030

Topics :Gold PricesGold demandSilver Prices

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story