Gold trades at Rs 80,400; silver remains steady at Rs 97,000 post Diwali

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold remained steady in early trade on Sunday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,400 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of one kilogram of silver remained at Rs 97,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was stagnant with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 80,400.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,550.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,700.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 97,000.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,000.

US gold prices edged down on Friday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields, but a weak job growth data from the world's biggest economy prompted analysts to increase bets for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, limiting some losses.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,736.28 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT). Prices fell 1.5 per cent on Thursday as some traders took profit after bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15.

Among other metals, spot silver lost 0.7 per cent to $32.42 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $990.45, while palladium shed 0.4 per cent to $1,101.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)