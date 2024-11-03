Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold trades at Rs 80,400; silver remains steady at Rs 97,000 post Diwali

Gold trades at Rs 80,400; silver remains steady at Rs 97,000 post Diwali

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 80,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,800 |
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 8:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold remained steady in early trade on Sunday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,400 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of one kilogram of silver remained at Rs 97,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold was stagnant with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,700.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 80,400.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,550.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,700.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,800.

More From This Section

Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 81,340; silver falls Rs 100; trading at Rs 99,900

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,170

Gold surges Rs 1,000 to breach Rs 82k mark as Diwali sparkles demand

India's gold imports jump 21.78% to $27 bn in Apr-Sep due to strong demand

India's gold demand to hit 4-year low amid price rally: World Gold Council

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 97,000. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,000.
 
US gold prices edged down on Friday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields, but a weak job growth data from the world's biggest economy prompted analysts to increase bets for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, limiting some losses.
 
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,736.28 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT). Prices fell 1.5 per cent on Thursday as some traders took profit after bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15.
 
Among other metals, spot silver lost 0.7 per cent to $32.42 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $990.45, while palladium shed 0.4 per cent to $1,101.25.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 80,550; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 96,900

Festivities trigger gold buying spree, but volumes lag due to high prices

Premium

Markets, gold, silver shine in Samvat 2080; ends on high note for investors

Gold, silver ETF volumes up 5-fold in Dhanteras compared to last year

Duty cut boosts India's gold demand to 248.3 tonne, up 18% in Q3: WGC

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silvergold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story