Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Gold, silver ETF volumes up 5-fold in Dhanteras compared to last year

Gold, silver ETF volumes up 5-fold in Dhanteras compared to last year

Gold and silver ETFs from Nippon India Mutual Fund, the largest in the category, alone recorded a combined volume of Rs 228 crore

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate
Credit: Bloomberg
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The tradition of investing in gold and silver on Dhanteras is no longer limited to the physical form. Even the digital form of the precious metals is becoming increasingly popular.
 
Most mutual funds saw higher demand for their gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs) with the combined net inflows estimated at Rs 250 crore, as per assets under management (AUM) disclosures.
 
The trade volumes of gold and silver ETFs were 5 times on the NSE this year compared to the previous Dhanteras. The combined volume of the two ETFs was Rs 428 crore this year vis-a-vis Rs 89 crore in the last Dhanteras.
 
Gold and silver ETFs of Nippon India MF, which are the largest in the category, alone had a combined volume of Rs 228 crore.
 
Gold and silver ETFs and FoFs have seen a surge in interest over the past few months amid a rally in the prices of the two commodities, cut in customs duty on gold and change in taxation. The absence of new issuances of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) also provided an advantage to the MF offerings. The net inflows into gold ETFs have remained over Rs 1,000 crore for the past three months with the total inflows at Rs 4,181 crore. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bitcoin traders refocus on $71,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

BlackRock's AUM hit record $11.5 trillion on market rally, ETF boost

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund unveils two passive funds: Check details

Global gold ETFs lose $6.7bn in 2024; worst H1 drop in 11 years: WGC

With ETF demand cooling, Bitcoin faces worst month since FTX crash

Topics :ETFGold ETFsilver ETFsGold SilverGold and silverDhanteras

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story