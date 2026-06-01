MCX launches 'Silver 100' futures to open silver market to small investors

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday launched 'Silver 100' futures contracts, enabling retail investors and small jewellers to gain exposure to silver in quantities as low as 100 grams, expanding access to a market previously dominated by larger institutional players.

The new contract adds to MCX's existing silver futures lineup of 30 kg, 5 kg and 1 kg contracts, and monthly options in 30 kg and 5 kg denominations. Clearing and settlement will be handled by the Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL).

"The Silver 100 futures contract helps businesses in India's silver industry protect themselves against price volatility," said Praveena Rai, Managing Director and CEO of MCX in a regulatory filing.