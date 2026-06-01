Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,030; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,940.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,59,590 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,180.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,940, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹₹1,46,290 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,090. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. ALSO READ: US-Iran talks, oil and Fed signals key drivers for gold this week: Analysts The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. US gold inched lower on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising oil prices, as investors awaited US President Donald Trump's decision on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,527.36 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT, after rising to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $4,558.10.