Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,030; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,940.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,59,590 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,180.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,940, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹₹1,46,290 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,090.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.