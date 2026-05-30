Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,57,650; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,80,100

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,57,650; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,80,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,510

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,800 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed up by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,80,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,510. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,650 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,59,290 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,800.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,510, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹₹1,46,010 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,660. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,80,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,90,100. 
 
US gold rose for a second straight session after news the US and Iran may have agreed to ​extend their ceasefire, though prices were still headed for ​a monthly decline as inflation concerns and expectations of higher interest rates ‌weighed.
 
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent to $4,519.64 per ounce at 8:52 a.m. EDT (1252 GMT). Prices fell to a two-month low of $4,365.76 on Thursday, but closed higher.
 
US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $4,550.00.
 
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $76.17 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,926.18, and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,380.94.  
Elsewhere, gold demand in India remained subdued due to higher prices and import duties, while ‌premiums ​in top consumer ​China narrowed amid cautious sentiment. [GOL/AS]
 
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $75.51 per ounce and was headed for monthly gain, while platinum steadied at $1,923.55. Palladium gained ‌0.6 per cent to $1,375.57, but ​was down more than 9 per cent for the month.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: May 30 2026 | 8:03 AM IST

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