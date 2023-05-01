Home / Markets / Commodities / Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

From today a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be priced at Rs 1856.50 from today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:12 AM IST
The oil marketing companies have again revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. A 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder's cost has been slashed by Rs 171.50 from today. The retail price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1856.50 from today.

This is the second such revision by the oil marketing companies in a month.

However, there is no change in the domestic LPG cylinders pricing.


On April 1, the oil marketing companies had slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit.

On March 1 the companies had increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

In January, the prices of commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 per unit.

In September 2022, the prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced by Rs 91.50 by these companies.

In August, 2022, the commercial LPG cylinder prices were cut by Rs 36. 

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

