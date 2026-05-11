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Oil prices jump over 3% as US and Iran disagree on peace proposal

Brent crude futures climbed $3.18 or 3.14 per cent to $104.47 a barrel by 2336 GMT, extending a 1.23 per cent gain on Friday

crude oil, oil
The world has lost about ​1 ‌billion barrels of oil over the past two months and energy markets ‌will take time to stabilise even if flows resume | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:28 AM IST
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Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel on Monday as the United States and Iran failed ​to agree to a peace proposal drafted by ​Washington while the Strait of Hormuz remained largely closed, keeping ‌global energy supplies tight.

Brent crude futures climbed $3.18 or 3.14 per cent to $104.47 a barrel by 2336 GMT, extending a 1.23 per cent gain on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate was at $98.51 a barrel, up $3.09, or 3.24 per cent, after settling 0.64 per cent higher in the previous session.

Hopes for an imminent end to the 10-week-old US-Iran conflict that would allow oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz were dashed after President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the Iranian response to a ‌US proposal for peace talks as "unacceptable".

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday and is expected to discuss Iran among other topics with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to US officials.

"Market attention now shifts squarely to President Trump's visit to China this week," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

"There is ​hope he can persuade Beijing to leverage its influence over Iran to push ‌for a comprehensive ceasefire and a resolution to the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz."

The world has lost about ​1 ‌billion barrels of oil over the past two months and energy markets ‌will take time to stabilise even if flows resume, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Sunday.

Another two tankers laden with ‌crude ​exited the Strait ​of Hormuz last week with trackers switched off to avoid Iranian attacks, Kpler shipping data showed, underscoring a rising ‌trend to sustain ​West Asia oil exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Crude Oil PricesOil Pricesglobal oil pricesGloblal crude oil pricesIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:28 AM IST

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