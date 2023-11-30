Home / Markets / Commodities / Opec+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts for next year

Opec+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts for next year

The size of potential additional cuts have not been decided yet, but two delegates said they ranged from 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024

About 5 million bpd of cuts, representing about 5% of global demand, are already in place. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
The OPEC+ alliance was set to hold a set of virtual meetings on Thursday to discuss additional oil production cuts for next year to support the market, three delegates told Reuters.
 
The size of potential additional cuts have not been decided yet, but two delegates said they ranged from 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024.
 

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+ pump about 43 million bpd, more than 40% of global supply.
About 5 million bpd of cuts, representing about 5% of global demand, are already in place.
 
Sources this week told Reuters that discussions had been proving difficult and a further delay to Thursday's meeting was possible.
The OPEC+ meeting was originally slated for Nov. 26 but was pushed back because of a disagreement over output quotas for African producers, though sources have since said the group has largely resolved this issue.
 
The OPEC+ meeting also coincides with the opening of the United Nations' COP28 climate summit being held in OPEC member the United Arab Emirates.
 
RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft said that Saudi Arabia, which has been reducing its output by an additional 1 million bpd since July, would not want to shoulder additional cuts alone.
 
"We could envision a scenario where Russia and Saudi Arabia roll over their cut through the first quarter of 2024 and assemble a coalition of the willing individual producers prepared to make voluntary adjustments," she added.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

