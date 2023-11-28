Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold jumps Rs 270, silver up Rs 1,300; trading at Rs 78,500 per kg

Gold jumps Rs 270, silver up Rs 1,300; trading at Rs 78,500 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 250 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 270 during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,560, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed an uptick of Rs 1,300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,500.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 250 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is the same as prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,560.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,710, Rs 62,560, and Rs 63,050, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,500, Rs 57,350, and Rs 57,800, respectively.  

US gold prices rose on Monday well above a key $2,000 level, supported by a weaker US dollar and on bets that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike cycle.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.6 per cent to $2,015.80 per ounce.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $2,015.09 per ounce by 01:35 GMT.

Spot silver gained 1.9 per cent to $24.76 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1 per cent to $931.49. Palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,074.94 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,450 per 10g

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Oil prices slip, Brent falls toward $80/barrel ahead of Opec+ meeting

Gold price remains flat at Rs 62,290, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

SGB scheme: Final redemption price for 1st tranche set at Rs 6,132 a unit

Gold price dips Rs 50 to Rs 61,970, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 76,200

Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 400, trading at Rs 76,000 per kg

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story