Gold jumps Rs 270, silver up Rs 1,300; trading at Rs 78,500 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 270 during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,560, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also witnessed an uptick of Rs 1,300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,500.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 250 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is the same as prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,560.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,710, Rs 62,560, and Rs 63,050, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,500, Rs 57,350, and Rs 57,800, respectively.

US gold prices rose on Monday well above a key $2,000 level, supported by a weaker US dollar and on bets that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike cycle.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.6 per cent to $2,015.80 per ounce.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $2,015.09 per ounce by 01:35 GMT.

Spot silver gained 1.9 per cent to $24.76 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1 per cent to $931.49. Palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,074.94 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)