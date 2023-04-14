Home / Markets / Commodities / Silver quoting at huge discount to futures as metal hits record high

Silver quoting at huge discount to futures as metal hits record high

A small price correction is needed to bring back demand

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
Premium
Silver quoting at huge discount to futures as metal hits record high

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :SilverSilver Pricessilver jewellerySilver demandMCX

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility

MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to trade rangebound this week

MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here

MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,320, silver unchanged at Rs 77,350

Gold prices surge Rs 330 to reach Rs 60,760, silver jumps Rs 30 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story