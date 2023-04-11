Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Gold price fell Rs 430 from yesterday's during Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,430, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices declined Rs 300, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,300.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 390 to Rs 55,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,430.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,580, Rs 60,480, and Rs 61,100, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,550, Rs 55,450, and Rs 56,000, respectively.

US gold prices rose on Tuesday after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as the dollar eased while investors awaited this week's US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,994.48 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,994.60.

The dollar index was 0.1 per cent lower, making bullion less expensive for other currency holders.

Investors are now awaiting the US consumer price data due on Wednesday for more clarity on the path of rates heading into the Fed's May policy meeting.

A strong US employment report released on Friday raised bets that the US central bank would raise interest rates next month, with markets pricing in a 71.3 per cent chance of a 25 basis-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.25 per cent to 933.22 tonnes on Monday, from 930.91 tonnes on Thursday.

Spot silver inched up 0.1 per cent to $24.91 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.3 per cent to $994.64 and palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $1,429.54.

(With inputs from Reuters)