Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered

Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered

Bitcoin could gain from factors including recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilisation of risk assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle

Reuters
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Top cryptocurrency bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered said on Monday, saying that the so-called "crypto winter" is over.
Bitcoin could gain from factors including recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilisation of risk assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining, Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research Geoff Kendrick said in a note.
 
"While sources of uncertainty remain, we think the pathway to the USD 100,000 level is becoming clearer," Kendrick wrote.
 
Bitcoin has rallied so far this year, rising above $30,000 in April for the first time in ten months. It gains represent a partial recovery after trillions of dollars were wiped from the crypto sector in 2022, as central banks hiked interest rates and a string of crypto firms imploded.
 
Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin's past rallies. A Citi analyst said in November 2020 that bitcoin could climb as high as $318,000 by the end of 2022. It closed last year down about 65% at $16,500.
 
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Tom Wilson and Louise Heavens)

Topics :Bitcoincryptocurrency

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Is it the beginning of crypto's end?

Crypto wrap: Market in green but Fed announcement to keep volatility high

Crypto wrap: January Fed meet minutes pull Bitcoin back from six-month high

Bitcoin climbs to 10-month high of $30,000 as rate hike worries ease

SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

Closer look at Bitcoin's rally suggests the depth of demand is deceptive

Crypto wrap: Profit booking, UK inflation data pull major tokens down

Bitcoin drops again below $30,000 on account of interest rate fears

Bitcoin stalls near $30,000 after the token's biggest drop in over a month

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story