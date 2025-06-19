Bitcoin fluctuates in narrow band as Fed's rate pause keeps markets on edge

Bitcoin's market capitalisation was recorded at $2.08 trillion, cementing its position as the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Bitcoin to consolidate at current levels

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform, believes that there is a strong likelihood for Bitcoin to consolidate at current levels and undergo a short squeeze towards $109,000. "Bitcoin currently sits just below a Fair Value Gap zone, with resistance flagged at $106,179 and $108,046. The downside risk for Bitcoin this weekend remains limited after its drop earlier in the week," Subburaj said.

Meanwhile, Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, on the other hand, remains optimistic and said, "Despite short-term pressure from macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, Bitcoin remains resilient near key support levels." Notably, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded eight consecutive days of inflows totaling over $2.2 billion, reflecting strong institutional interest.