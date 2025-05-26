Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Ethereum, others are faring today

Bitcoin price today, Monday, May 26, 2025: Bitcoin (BTC), which scaled a fresh peak ($111,970) last week, appears to be in a consolidation phase. The flagship cryptocurrency, nearly after four months of consolidation, reached a fresh high on May 22, buoyed by increasing institutional adoption, favourable regulatory developments in the US, and emerging corporate interest. Bitcoin, however, has failed to hold near its peak and has slipped below $110,000, primarily due to profit booking at higher levels.

At 10:40 AM on Monday, May 26, Bitcoin was quoted trading around $109,511.38, up 1.19 per cent. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency had a 24-hour trading volume of $47.05 billion. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $2.17 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in the range of $106,683.37 to $109,854.53 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Market analysts believe that Bitcoin has recovered after macro concerns about US-European trade tariffs made it retest support around $106,500.

Bitcoin, Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, believes, is back on a recovery track, trading above $109,300 after briefly testing the $106,600 level, following US President Trump’s 50 per cent tariff announcement on EU imports. "The quick rebound highlights BTC’s resilience, supported by an 80 per cent drop in daily exchange inflows to just 22,000 BTC, signalling reduced intent to sell. If bullish momentum continues, a break above $110,000 looks likely," said Patel.

That said, while geopolitical developments may influence sentiment, Bitcoin’s strong fundamentals and declining sell-side activity, Patel said, position it well for further upside, with $105,000 now emerging as a strong support zone.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Meanwhile, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform, expects volatility in today's session with a clear pathway settling post-Tuesday. "Bitcoin's market structure remains robust, aided by strong ETF inflows last week. As long as the asset stays above $105,000, continuation of the rally is the likely scenario," said Subburaj.

Also Read

Ethereum and other altcoins

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also showing similar trends. Though it has fallen below the $2,700 mark, it continues to hold above $2,500. At last check, Ethereum was trading at around $2,566.83, up 2.13 per cent.

Among other popular cryptocurrencies, Cardano (ADA) was trading higher by 2.71 per cent, Solana (SOL) was up 2 per cent, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.01 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) gained by 0.91 per cent. Meanwhile, the US dollar-linked stablecoin Tether was trading at $1, up 0.01 per cent.

Top trending cryptocurrencies

Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Pepe (PEPE) were among the top trending crypto coins on CoinMarketCap on Monday morning.