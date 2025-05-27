Bitcoin price today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025: The crypto markets have been exhibiting a blend of optimism and caution. The flagship currency, The crypto markets have been exhibiting a blend of optimism and caution. The flagship currency, Bitcoin (BTC), briefly reclaimed the $110,000 mark before seeing some profit-taking at higher levels; however, it has failed to hold and slipped below the $109,000 level. Market analysts suggest that the current consolidation of Bitcoin is short-term as investors are awaiting decisive breakout or breakdown signals.

Bitcoin was quoted trading at around $109,108.40, down 0.50 per cent at 11:42 AM on Tuesday, May 27, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.26 billion. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $2.16 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has traded in the range of $109,108.40 - $110,376.88 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin’s price, Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, is holding near $108,800 after reaching highs above $111,900, exhibiting a clear uptrend with higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. Short-term consolidation around the $110,000 resistance and $104,000–$105,000 support, Sehgal believes, suggests market participants are awaiting decisive breakout or breakdown signals.

"A sustained move above $111,900 could fuel further upside momentum. Institutional demand remains strong, with $2.75 billion inflows into Bitcoin ETFs last week, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Ethereum ETF inflows also continue, reflecting growing confidence and adoption," said Sehgal.

Analysts believe that the market sentiment has improved as Donald Trump delayed the proposed 50 per cent tariffs on EU imports. Moreover, whales and market makers remain confident as Bitcoin options trade at negative 6 per cent, which, Alankar Saxena, Co-founder and CTO of Mudrex, said, is a typical characteristic of bullish markets. Meanwhile, the M2 money supply, which reflects the total liquidity, recently hit a new all-time high. Historically, BTC has closely mirrored this trend with a slight delay, indicating further upside going forward.

Also Read

ALSO READ: BITS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter "Currently trading above $108,500, BTC faces resistance at $111,000 while support remains at $105,200," said Saxena.

Ethereum and other altcoins

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, traded between $2,450 and $2,750, with resistance at $2,600 and support near $2,500, yet no clear breakout has emerged.

ALSO READ: Astonea Labs Ltd plans to raise up to Rs. 37.67 crore from Public Issue; IPO opens on May 27 At last check, Ethereum was trading at around $2,605.64, up 1.32 per cent, with a trading volume of $13.56 billion. Ethereum has traded in the range of $2,512.59 - $2,598.57 in the last 24 hours.

Among other popular cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin (BNB) was trading higher by 0.58 per cent, while Solana (SOL) was trading lower by 1.96 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) by 1.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US dollar-linked stablecoin Tether was trading at $1, down 0.01 per cent.

Top trending cryptocurrencies today

ALSO READ: Sagility India shares hit lower circuit as promoter offloads 15.02% via OFS Ethereum (ETH), Polyhedra Network (ZKJ), Merlin Chain (MERL), BUILDon (B), and Huma Finance (HUMA) were among the top trending crypto coins on CoinMarketCap on Monday morning.

Overall, the analysts believe that the market is in a holding pattern, balancing consolidation with steady institutional interest.