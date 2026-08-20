Bitcoin surges 8% as short squeeze ripples across battered crypto market

By David Pan

Bitcoin’s bruised market suddenly sprang back to life, surging nearly 8 per cent and unleashing the biggest wave of short liquidations in records going back to 2021.

More than $1 billion of Bitcoin short positions were liquidated in about an hour, according to data from Coinglass, underscoring the speed of a reversal that pushed the largest cryptocurrency to around $69,500, its highest since early June and its biggest gain since March.

Traders saw fresh reasons to buy. President Donald Trump met with crypto executives from firms including Coinbase Global Inc., Payward Inc. and Blockchain.com Group Holdings Inc. at the White House, adding to optimism around an administration that has sought to promote a more industry-friendly regulatory framework for digital assets. Falling borrowing costs added another tailwind.

“The move towards $70,000, triggered by short-covering, suggests buyers are regaining confidence, although the rally now faces a crucial test of whether it can sustain momentum and challenge the $75,000 region,” said Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at investing and trading platform IG. The size of the move is also a sign of how one-sided the market has become. After months of selling and a descent into the low $60,000s, bearish positioning had piled up in an asset with a long history of overshooting in both directions. Once prices turned higher, forced buying from short sellers helped accelerate the rebound, producing the kind of abrupt snapback that frequently follows prolonged, one-way moves in crypto.

The White House meeting took place after the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed this week to exempt certain digital-asset offerings from securities registration statements as the regulator moves ahead with its crypto agenda after landmark legislation stalled in Congress. The agency said the exemptions are intended to help companies at the startup and fundraising stages of their growth. Trump also said Wednesday he would consider regulators’ recommendations on additional government Bitcoin acquisitions, though an existing executive order already directs the Treasury and Commerce departments to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring more. “Crypto trading desks and market headlines have been inundated by sellers in the last few weeks,” said Joshua Lim, co-head of markets at FalconX. “Despite that, price action held very firm in the low $60,000s, which turned into a sentiment and narrative shift.”

The rally spread across digital tokens and lifted Bitcoin above its 100- and 200-day moving averages, technical gauges closely watched by traders. Ether jumped as much as 12 per cent, also the biggest one-day gain since March. In the Bitcoin options market, traders had built protection around $60,000 while positioning for a rise toward $70,000, with open interest concentrated in puts and calls around those respective strike prices, according to crypto exchange Deribit. Treasury Boost US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made a fresh attempt to rein in long-term borrowing costs from multiyear highs, sending Treasury yields and the dollar lower and improving the backdrop for higher-risk assets.

Just two weeks after releasing its planned schedule for buybacks this quarter, the Treasury Department on Wednesday said it’s “increasing, by at least double, the size of liquidity support buyback operations” for securities dated from the 10-year to the 30-year sector. “Bitcoin short was a conviction trade over the last few weeks, but the news today from the Treasury in the US has obviously triggered a confidence-induced rush into risk assets like BTC,” said Adam McCarthy, head of research at crypto liquidity and market data firm LO:TECH. Shares of crypto-focused companies also rallied. Coinbase — the US digital trading platform — jumped 10 per cent, Bitcoin accumulator Strategy Inc. increased 13 per cent and stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group Inc. surged almost 10 per cent.