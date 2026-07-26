The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a 198-page guidance note to help reporting crypto-asset service providers (RCASPs) comply with their reporting obligations under the Income-tax (I-T) Act, 2025, as India moves towards implementing the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (Carf), developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for the automatic exchange of tax information on crypto-assets.
 
The guidance note explains the reporting requirements prescribed under Section 509 of the I-T Act, 2025, Rules 241 to 244, and Form 167 of the I-T Rules, 2026.
 
According to CBDT, the document has been prepared to explain the reporting obligations of RCASPs in a simple manner and facilitate compliance. The guidance also draws on the OECD’s Carf commentary and other relevant reference material, as the framework was jointly developed by participating jurisdictions, including India.