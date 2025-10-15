CoinDCX raises fresh funds from Coinbase, valuation to hit $2.45 billion
Coinbase has been an investor in CoinDCX since 2020. The latest investment is an extension of the company's previous funding round and, once completed, will value CoinDCX at $2.45 billion post-moneySI Reporter New Delhi
Global cryptocurrency exchange and on-chain economy player Coinbase has entered into an agreement to make an additional investment in Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, further deepening its presence in India’s digital asset ecosystem.
Notably, Coinbase has been an investor in CoinDCX since 2020. The latest investment is an extension of the company’s previous funding round and, once completed, will value CoinDCX at $2.45 billion post-money.
“This new capital infusion reinforces CoinDCX’s strong position in India’s digital asset space and strengthens its commitment to making crypto accessible in a simple, secure, and compliant manner,” the company said in a release.
CoinDCX, one of India’s largest crypto exchanges, offers services to over 20 million investors and provides diversified crypto investment solutions. It is backed by global investors including Polychain, Bain Capital, Jump Capital, Pantera, Steadview, Kingsway, Draper Dragon, R Capital, Kindred, Block.One, and Cadenza, among others. The company currently offers more than 500 crypto assets and over 200 trading pairs, with products ranging from SIPs to advanced trading options.
The fresh capital, CoinDCX said, will be used to drive product innovation, fuel user growth, expand into new geographies, and strengthen educational initiatives aimed at fostering crypto awareness.
Commenting on the development, Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer, Coinbase, said, “India and the Middle East are among the most dynamic regions for crypto adoption and innovation. We’re excited to support CoinDCX’s continued growth and look forward to expanding our partnership in the months ahead.”
On Coinbase’s decision to increase its investment, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder, CoinDCX, said, “This is a strong validation of CoinDCX’s long-term vision and responsible growth strategy. Coinbase is globally recognized for building compliant-first crypto businesses. We see strong synergies with Coinbase in building a compliant and regulatory-friendly crypto ecosystem in India, MENA, and beyond.”
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices