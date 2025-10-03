Meanwhile, the total crypto market capitalisation has surged past $4 trillion, highlighting a renewed wave of interest from both institutional and retail investors. The rally in the crypto markets, analysts said, reflects growing investor appetite for hedge assets amid rising macroeconomic uncertainty.

"Bulls are in control, but they are advancing with discipline rather than mania, setting the stage for a potentially sustainable rally," Thakral added.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, on the other hand, said that today’s sentiment reflects cautious optimism. "Whale accumulation and strategic inflows into top-tier tokens are providing solid support, but underlying risks remain. Outflows from crypto ETFs and hawkish signals from central banks have introduced volatility, reminding traders that liquidity conditions still matter," said Thakral.

Bitcoin's market capitalisation surged to $2.39 trillion, reinforcing Bitcoin’s status as the world’s largest digital asset. That said, Bitcoin is still over 3 per cent down from its peak of $124,457, scaled on August 14 this year.

As dozens of new ETF filings enter final decision windows through October, the path, analysts believe, is being paved for regulated exposure to digital assets to reach new heights.

From a technical point of view, Patel believes that if BTC breaks past $123,200, it could enter price discovery, making way for new highs.

Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, on the other hand, believes that holding $120,000 as support will be critical for gains toward $124,000 and higher for Bitcoin. "While short-term volatility remains, these moves suggest Bitcoin’s growth is underpinned by structural strength, broader adoption, and favorable macroeconomic conditions rather than mere speculation," said Sehgal.