Crypto market update: Bitcoin holds strong, Ethereum faces pressure

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Thursday, March 26, 2025. Bitcoin (BTC) , the flagship cryptocurrency, bounced back to $87,600 after briefly taking support at $85,900 as investors booked profits at higher levels. At around 10 AM on Thursday, Bitcoin traded higher by 0.44 per cent at $87,622.54.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has traded in the range of $88,292.16-$85,861.46 in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin stands at $26.81 billion, while the market capitalisation of this flagship cryptocurrency stood at approximately $1,738.65 billion, as per the data sources from Binance.

Bitcoin remains strong, Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, said, holding support above the $85,500 zone and showing signs of a potential move above the $88,000 resistance. This upward momentum is further supported by the sustained inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, marking their eighth consecutive day of gains with an additional $27 million. "Such institutional interest underlines confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset, particularly amid macroeconomic uncertainties," said Sehgal.

Alankar Saxena, CTO and co-founder of Mudrex, on the other hand, believes that if strong buying pressure pushes Bitcoin toward $90,000, a breakout could trigger a series of liquidations, fueling a rally to new highs. "BTC faces its next major resistance at $89,500," said Saxena.

However, Ethereum (ETH) , which is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, faced downward pressure after failing to maintain levels above $2,100, sliding below key support zones. Ethereum was quoted trading at around $2,019.40, down 2.45 percent.

The continuous outflow from Ethereum ETFs, Sehgal believes, signals a more cautious sentiment. "Adding to the market's volatility is the uncertainty around US trade policy. Trump's potential tariff measures, with the April 2nd deadline looming, contribute to broader market unease. Until more clarity arises, crypto markets may see sideways price action," Sehgal added.

That said, the other popular cryptocurrencies were also trading lower, with Ripple (XRP) trading down by 0.67 per cent, and Solana (SOL) down by 2.29 per cent. Binance Coin (BNB) traded down by nearly 1 percent.

Market analysts suggest that the recent movements in the crypto market reflect a mix of resilience and caution. Investors should keep an eye on US jobless claims and GDP data due later today, as they could further influence market sentiment.