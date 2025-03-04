US crypto reserve may pave way for India to recognise cryptocurrencies

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve could pave the way to improve the legitimacy of virtual digital assets (VDAs) in India, potentially strengthening the case for the country to consider integrating crypto into its reserves, according to industry experts.

Last week, Trump said that five VDAs, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, were expected to be included in a new US strategic reserve for cryptocurrencies.

Crypto experts believe that such an announcement from a leading crypto-adopting nation could encourage other countries, including India, to incorporate crypto into their reserves and push for clearer VDA regulations.

“Trump’s announcement on the US Crypto Reserve has changed investor sentiment in the market globally. This sentiment change was also seen among Indian investors, with most exchanges seeing an uptick in trading volumes. This move could lead to global adoption, with other countries integrating crypto into their reserves,” said Edul Patel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Mudrex, a crypto company in India. The price of Bitcoin rallied to $95,083 per piece on Sunday from $78,225 on Friday following Trump’s announcement. It normalised to $83,687 on Tuesday at the time of writing this report. At present, India does not have a regulatory framework overseeing the cryptocurrency market. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains its stance, stating that cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial and monetary stability.

“For India, where crypto adoption is already among the highest globally, these moves might encourage policymakers to reassess their stance. The absence of clear regulations has driven investors towards non-compliant exchanges, increasing their exposure to risks and scams,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange. Despite the absence of clear operational guidelines, Indian firms are setting up baseline requirements involving user protection processes, including a redressal mechanism, fraud detection, and regular filing of suspicious transaction reports (STRs), among others. “With the US spearheading the creation of a Strategic Crypto Reserve, we could be on the brink of a global accumulation race—one that could push regulatory clarity forward and accelerate Web3 innovation,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder, CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency exchange in India.