Fine print in WazirX user agreement sparks concerns over dispute resolution

For investors on the crypto exchange platform WazirX, it would be a tedious and expensive process if they choose the legal route to retrieve any of their funds lost in the recent cyber theft. The crypto platform lost $230 million in a cyberattack last month.

The fine print in WazirX’s user agreement leaves its investors with few options for resolution.

Zanmai Labs, doing business as WazirX in India, includes a dispute resolution clause in its user agreement that requires investors to provide the company “an opportunity to resolve any claims by contacting them on their website, mobile, or desktop applications” first.



However, if the firm is unable to resolve disputes within 60 days of users reaching out to the company, they can seek relief through arbitration under the rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

To add to user woes, the arbitration agreement dictates that disputes would only be litigated or arbitrated on an individual basis, waiving the scope of a class or consolidated action.

The cost of litigation and the timeline required to reach a settlement could exceed the investment of a retail investor on the platform, legal experts believe.

"Assuming somebody invested a small amount in crypto, the minimum cost for them to approach the SIAC would be over 7,500 SGD (Singapore dollars) individually. This includes average arbitrator’s fees and SIAC’s minimum administration fees of 3,800 SGD," said Navodaya Singh Rajpurohit, Legal Partner, Coinque Consulting and founder, Pravadati Legal.



He added that over and above these costs, the customer would have to bear the cost of legal counsel engaged for the matter, and the SIAC may further charge for expenses incurred for the arbitration and/or disbursements.

WazirX did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard until press time.

The company has a user base of 16 million investors.

“An individual retail investor is usually at a tremendous disadvantage in a private arbitration against a well-funded company. These arbitration agreements force each individual investor to fight their own cases and prevent investor solidarity. While Singapore is a premier location for commercial arbitration, it is not cheap or practical for most retail investors to seek justice there,” said Russell A. Stamets, Partner, Circle of Counsels.



Experts suggest that while investors can seek compensation for their losses by approaching consumer courts in India or filing a civil suit against the company, WazirX may contest the case, citing its user agreement and dispute resolution processes.

“In a civil suit or consumer court, WazirX may object under Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, stating that the parties, namely the company and the user, have agreed on the resolution of disputes through arbitration governed by SIAC rules. This would mean that the dispute has to be eventually referred to the SIAC,” Rajpurohit added.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), WazirX said that the firm was working with legal experts to help them “formulate an effective method for enabling withdrawals.”



Users have written to the firm’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) to disclose the company's holdings in Indian rupees and the breakdown of the crypto amount that was stolen and the amount that remains with the company.

Legal experts have urged users to read the terms of use before investing in unregulated sectors such as crypto.

"Investing in crypto is like entering into an alternative universe, but it can have real-world consequences and lacks traditional investor protections. In this case, users who may have accepted the risks of that bargain suffered losses from a risk they didn't bargain for, and the company has to answer for its failure to provide adequate security for investor funds,” Stamets added.



Others in the crypto space, such as crypto exchange CoinSwitch, noted that its dispute resolution processes would have India as the legal jurisdiction.

“Our terms of service are governed by the laws of the country. In the event of disputes, controversies, or claims against our services, users are encouraged to first contact our customer support for a swift resolution. If necessary, the matter can be escalated to formal dispute resolution in accordance with the laws of India, and the jurisdiction of the courts in Bengaluru, Karnataka,” said Balaji Srihari, Business Head, CoinSwitch.

CoinDCX did not respond to Business Standard's queries on dispute resolution and legal recourse for its investors until press time.



