FTX starts talks to relaunch its international crypto exchange: Report



The company "has begun the process of soliciting interested parties to the reboot of the FTX.com exchange," Ray said, according to the WSJ's report. Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is moving ahead with efforts to revive its flagship international cryptocurrency exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing chief executive officer (CEO) John Ray.



As a part of the restart, the exchange is likely to go for rebranding. The talks also include possible compensation for existing customers, possibly offering them stakes in the reorganised entity, WSJ said, citing people aware of the development. The failed crypto company has been holding talks with investors about backing a potential restart of the FTX.com exchange through structures such as a joint venture, the report added.



In November, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States of America (USA) following its collapse that sent shivers through the digital assets industry. It also said that blockchain company Figure has shown interest in helping to restart FTX. Figure had earlier bid to restart Celsius Network but lost to a consortium backed by Fortress Investment Group.