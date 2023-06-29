Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / FTX starts talks to relaunch its international crypto exchange: Report

FTX starts talks to relaunch its international crypto exchange: Report

FTX has been holding talks with investors about backing a potential restart of the FTX.com exchange through structures such as a joint venture

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is moving ahead with efforts to revive its flagship international cryptocurrency exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing chief executive officer (CEO) John Ray.
The company "has begun the process of soliciting interested parties to the reboot of the FTX.com exchange," Ray said, according to the WSJ's report.

The failed crypto company has been holding talks with investors about backing a potential restart of the FTX.com exchange through structures such as a joint venture, the report added.
As a part of the restart, the exchange is likely to go for rebranding. The talks also include possible compensation for existing customers, possibly offering them stakes in the reorganised entity, WSJ said, citing people aware of the development.

It also said that blockchain company Figure has shown interest in helping to restart FTX. Figure had earlier bid to restart Celsius Network but lost to a consortium backed by Fortress Investment Group.
In November, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States of America (USA) following its collapse that sent shivers through the digital assets industry.

In the days leading up to the failure, customers of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange withdrew billions of dollars, hobbling the firm's liquidity. A rescue deal with rival exchange Binance also fell through, precipitating crypto's highest-profile collapse in recent years.
The industry has since been reeling amid the scrutiny of global regulators, while FTX founder Bankman-Fried faces a criminal lawsuit by the US government for alleged fraud.

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

After ChatGPT, Sam Altman looks to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

'Important to arrive at a common international approach to crypto': RBI

Crypto market cracks 5%, Bitcoin at 3-month low after US SEC sues Binance

Crypto exchange KuCoin to make KYC compulsory for all users from July 15

Bitcoin nears 1-year high as Fidelity reportedly eyes exchange-traded fund

Have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form, says Ratan Tata

Bitcoin soars 20% in 11 days after BlackRock files application for spot ETF

Cleartax forays into crypto tax segment, expects 1 mn filings this year

Topics :cryptocurrencyMarketscrypto tradingBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story