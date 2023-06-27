Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form, says Ratan Tata

Have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form, says Ratan Tata

"If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens," he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ratan Tata

Jun 27 2023
Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday said he has no associations with cryptocurrency of any form.
 
Strongly refuting reports of his investments in cryptocurrency, in a tweet, Tata said, "I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form."

Sharing a screenshot of an article that stated his "recent investment had experts in disbelief and major banks concerned" as an example, he wrote, "If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens."

In 2021, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra also denied investing in cryptocurrency, dubbing reports that claimed that he had done so as "completely fabricated & fraudulent" and asserted he had "not invested a single rupee in cryptos". 

First Published: Jun 27 2023

