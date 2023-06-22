Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings



Powell said in his statement, "We do see payment stablecoins as a form of money, and in all advanced economies, the ultimate source of credibility in money is the central bank...We believe it would be appropriate to have quite a robust federal role." He was addressing the twice-yearly hearing on monetary policy. For the first time since April, Bitcoin breached the $30,000 mark late on Wednesday (IST). This follows Fed chair Jerome Powell's statement to US Congress saying that the crypto industry "appears to have some staying power".







Also Read: Bitcoin hits six-week high as financial titans step up crypto initiatives According to data from CoinMarketCap, on Thursday, Bitcoin was trading at $30,423, gaining over 21 per cent in the last seven days and 5.87 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum, the second biggest digital token by market cap, was trading at $1,927, up 6.5 per cent in the last 24 hours and 16.82 per cent in the last week. However, Powell added that the US central bank needs a "robust" role to oversee the stablecoins.



Smaller coins like Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana and Litecoin also posted gains. The total market cap of the crypto market was up 4.8 per cent to $1.19 trillion.



Moreover, a new crypto exchange, EDX Markets, was launched in the US earlier this week. It is backed by Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets and Charles Schwab Corp. Additionally, Deutsche Bank applied for a digital asset license in Germany. Another development that has provided succour to investors was the application to launch spot US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) by large asset managers. This includes names like BlackRock, Invesco and WisdomTress. If approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), these ETFs will be traded on US stock exchanges, most likely Nasdaq.