India has over 19 million crypto investors with 75% youth: Report

Major metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai account for over one-fifth of the total value of crypto investments in the country

Photo: Reuters
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
The total number of crypto investors in India is over 19 million individuals, of whom nearly nine per cent are women, according to data from a report by cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinSwitch.

Nearly 75 per cent of cryptocurrency investors in India are young, aged between 18 and 35 years, the report highlighted. This demographic shows a significant interest in crypto among young users.

Major metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai account for over one-fifth of the total value of crypto investments in the country. Delhi leads in terms of total investment in crypto by value.

In 2023, Dogecoin was the most popular cryptocurrency, accounting for 11 per cent of the total invested value in crypto, followed by Bitcoin (8.5 per cent) and Ethereum (6.4 per cent), as per the report.

“In 2024, approvals for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are highly anticipated events and could lead to more institutional capital entering the ecosystem,” said Balaji Srihari, Business Head at CoinSwitch.

Topics :crypto tradingcryptocurrencyInvestmentyoung investors

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

