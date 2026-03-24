India is a crown jewel, says Binance APAC head SB Seker on crypto growth

As the crypto markets continue to remain volatile, SB Seker, head of APAC, Binance, said India is a “crown jewel” for the company in terms of impact, not just scale, highlighting its growing importance in the global crypto ecosystem. In an email interview with Kumar Gaurav, Seker said that digital assets are currently transitioning from a sentiment-driven market to one where compliance and sustainable economics determine long-term winners. Edited excerpts:

What factors are driving the current crypto markets, and how do you see the momentum shaping up?

In many ways, digital assets are increasingly tending towards behaviour like other macro assets, with Bitcoin showing movement patterns that often align with commodities and equities, though with greater magnitude.

The near-term softness is largely macro-driven, with AI disruption fears spilling over from the broader software sector, not anything fundamental to digital assets. Post-ETF, institutional investors treat Bitcoin and software equities as the same "tech risk factor," so when that sector faces pressure, Bitcoin moves with it. But software fundamentals haven't broken down, EPS growth is still leading the S&P 500, forward valuations have compressed to a rare discount, and once that sentiment stabilises, Bitcoin's monetary narrative stands on its own again. Markets have already done the heavy lifting of pricing in macro and tariff-related uncertainty. As that clears, spot Bitcoin ETFs represent a very credible catalyst for renewed or newly originated institutional demand. Beyond Bitcoin, investors actively moving toward protocols with genuine fee income and institutional-grade structures signal a maturing, fundamentals-driven market.

Can Bitcoin and Ethereum reclaim their peaks in 2026? The structural foundations are holding, even growing. Bitcoin has institutional infrastructure backing it that didn't exist in prior cycles, with over $21 billion in spot ETF inflows and potential sovereign adoption on the horizon. For Ethereum, network fundamentals never broke down; daily transactions hit all-time highs in early 2026, and over 65 per cent of tokenised real-world assets are built on its network. With clearer regulation and deepening institutional participation, both assets have viable paths. How do you see the balance shifting between Bitcoin, stablecoins, and altcoins as institutional participation rises globally? Institutional capital is creating a more structured market. Bitcoin continues to cement its role as a macro asset, anchored by ETF inflows and corporate holdings that crossed 1.1 million BTC in 2025. Stablecoins have become foundational, surpassing $300 billion in supply and rivalling Visa in transaction volumes. Capital is concentrating in assets with real utility, deeper liquidity, and institutional pathways.

Generally, the days of broad-based altcoin rallies are giving way to a more fundamentals-driven, quality-focused market. Is crypto industry now entering a phase where governance and regulation will matter more than market hype? Absolutely, and that's a healthy evolution. The GENIUS Act in the US, Europe's MiCA implementation, and Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance all signal that regulation is shifting from a headwind to a structural advantage for compliant participants. Institutional capital simply cannot flow at scale without these guardrails. Stronger governance, deeper AML and KYC controls, and closer cooperation with regulators are becoming foundational to how platforms operate. What we're witnessing is the transition of digital assets from a sentiment-driven market to one where compliance and sustainable economics determine long-term winners.

How strategic is India for Binance and the broader global crypto ecosystem? I have said this before, and I mean it sincerely—India is a crown jewel for Binance in terms of impact, not just scale. With deep digital penetration and a young, tech-savvy population, it is a market unmatched globally for meaningful blockchain adoption and innovation. Our intent here has always been long-term. We recognise that India approaches digital assets with a strong emphasis on consumer protection, financial integrity, and national security, and rightly so. These are principles we deeply respect and want to build alongside. India's developer community is already shaping global blockchain infrastructure in ways that don't get enough recognition. India won't be on the periphery of this story; it will be one of its most important chapters.