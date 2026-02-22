Markets need time to recalibrate to new STT regime: Pankaj Pandey

With global sentiment turning in India’s favour, we expect mid and smallcap stocks to outperform larger peers. An analysis of data over the past two decades shows a low probability (14 per cent) of smallcaps correcting in two consecutive years. With the smallcap index down around 6 per cent in 2025 and nearly 13 per cent from its all-time high, the odds (an 86 per cent probability) favour a resumption of the uptrend, with healthy double-digit returns in 2026.