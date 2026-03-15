Portfolio pain deeper than headline indices suggest: HDFC Securities CEO

Geopolitical tensions arising from the West Asia conflict have injected fresh uncertainty into global financial markets, raising concerns about crude oil prices, foreign capital flows, and the trajectory of corporate earnings. While benchmark indices have corrected sharply, the damage in the broader market has been far deeper, says Dhiraj Relli , managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Securities. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman in Mumbai, Relli says a sharp downgrade to India Inc’s profit growth would likely require a more sustained and severe energy shock. Edited excerpts:

What will be the impact of the Iran war on Indian equity markets? Has the conflict upended estimates of broad-based double-digit profit growth?

At present, consensus expectations for double-digit earnings growth for Indian corporates remain largely intact, supported by domestic demand and strength in the banking sector. That said, persistently higher oil prices could lead to margin pressures across sectors such as aviation, paint, logistics, and chemical, while also raising inflation risks and widening the current account deficit.

In the immediate term, markets are expected to remain in a risk-off mode, with foreign institutional investor outflows and pressure on the rupee. However, unless the conflict results in a prolonged spike in crude prices — particularly above the $100-per-barrel mark — the broader macroeconomic impact may remain manageable.

Periods of geopolitical uncertainty typically lead to higher market volatility, which tends to lift activity in the derivatives segment. In India, where index options trading accounts for a sizeable share of brokerage volumes, heightened volatility often leads to increased hedging and speculative activity.

What will the conflict’s impact be on the broking industry? How will it affect cash and derivatives volumes? And what will be the impact on products like the margin trading facility (MTF)?

If crude prices remain elevated for an extended period, analysts may have to moderate earnings estimates modestly. However, a sharp downgrade to aggregate profit growth would likely require a more sustained and severe energy shock.

FY26 has been an average year for the broking industry. It has been challenging for the broader capital markets ecosystem, including brokerages. After peaking in September 2024, markets have largely remained lacklustre.

2025-26 (FY26) was a tough year for markets. How did it play out for the broking industry?

However, risk appetite for leveraged products such as MTFs could moderate in the near term. Investors generally reduce leveraged positions during periods of uncertainty, while brokers also tend to tighten risk controls and margin requirements to manage volatility.

As a result, brokers may see an uptick in derivatives turnover even if delivery-based participation in the cash market slows temporarily due to investor caution.

While the Nifty delivered around 10.5 per cent in 2025, the pain in the broader market has been much deeper.

If you look at BSE 500 stocks between September 2024 and the end of February, they posted a median loss of about 13 per cent. So the pain in investor portfolios has been far greater than what the headline indices suggest.

At the same time, regulatory measures to curb derivatives trading have affected volumes. One positive trend has been growth in the MTF business for exposure to commodities such as gold and silver.