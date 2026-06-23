Marc Faber sees 20% fall in Indian markets, prefers to stay in cash

Really cheap stocks are hard to find at the present time. One example would be Indonesian stocks. They are down 30 per cent this year after having been weak for an extended period. I think they are reasonably priced, but I do not think they will go up a lot in the near future.

My view is that India has initiated a bear market and we will still go lower. It has nothing to do with the economy. The economy is doing well, but the stock market isn't cheap enough for me to buy. That said, Indian markets are cheaper than it they were in 2024 as the markets have gone down. The rupee-dollar equation has also changed since then. But for me, the Indian markets are not cheap enough for me to start buying. I think that the Indian markets can go down another 20 per cent from here.