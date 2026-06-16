We expect solid growth once global tumult settles, says IFSCA chief

Omnibus structures are widely used in most global financial centres to pool money from global investors. But there are constraints due to the AML/CFT (Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism) policy. We are in a jurisdiction where AML/CFT concerns are paramount. We should focus on ensuring proper KYC (know your customer) and identification of the ultimate beneficial owner in case of significant transactions, should be known. As a regulator, we are duty-bound to do all that as per law. At the same time, we have set up a working group to study whether there can be any simplification or better alignment with international jurisdictions. The working group is likely to make its recommendation in the next one month. Once it is done we will discuss with the government to see what can be done.