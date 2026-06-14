Money flows to growth; India a growth, not value, market, says Axis MF CIO

These themes are no longer cheap. Investors cannot simply buy anything associated with a theme and expect superior returns. The next phase will be much more selective. Markets will increasingly differentiate between companies that can actually deliver earnings growth and those that cannot. Thematic investing alone will not be enough.

We remain underweight for now because the industry is going through a transition period. Clients are demanding lower costs, and AI is creating pressure on the traditional billing model. However, I do not subscribe to the view that Indian IT business models will become obsolete. We saw a similar transition during the internet boom. Often, the biggest beneficiaries are not those who build the technology but those who successfully apply it. Indian IT companies can evolve from traditional service providers into AI-enabled service providers. The question is how quickly they adapt.