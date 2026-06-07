Valuations offer meaningful room for re-rating: Mirae Asset MF CIO

Our view remains constructive, given attractive valuations. Investors should maintain a balanced asset allocation and a long-term commitment to equities. Our three-year base case assumes returns of around 15 per cent CAGR, factoring in a 10-12 per cent expansion in P/E multiples. SIPs remain the most efficient way to navigate volatility, while new investors may consider hybrid funds. For those underweight on equities, periods of uncertainty have historically offered the best entry points. As Warren Buffett observed, uncertainty is the friend of the long-term buyer of value. Equities Kcompound well over time but require the ability to tolerate short-term volatility.