Market re-rating will take time: 360 ONE Asset CIO Anup Maheshwari

The simple answer is yes. However, the upside will have to be earned by earnings growth (in the near term), not by valuations expanding. The Nifty trades at close to 20 times trailing earnings, near its long-term average. It is currently neither cheap enough to be exciting about nor expensive enough to worry about. If 2026-27 (FY27) earnings grow at the expected 12–15 per cent, that alone supports high-single to low-double-digit returns. The market will take its time to get a meaningful re-rating from here. Returns may come from businesses that can consistently compound earnings and generate steady cash flows. In this environment, active portfolio construction becomes more important than market timing.