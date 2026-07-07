Valuation excesses in low-quality stocks biggest risk, says Vinay Paharia

Largecap stocks’ recovery depends on the revival of foreign investor flows and sustained earnings growth, says Vinay Paharia , chief investment officer of PGIM India AMC. Paharia, in an email interview with Abhishek Kumar , says that while valuations in largecaps have become attractive after a phase of correction, excesses in low-quality mid and smallcap stocks pose a key risk for the market. Edited excerpts:

Largecaps do remain the most attractive segment of the market, mainly because valuations have become a lot attractive now, both on an absolute and relative basis. Earnings are ramping up while stock prices have gone through a phase of time correction. Unlike bonds, equities are a non-linear asset class where actual returns can remain disjointed from earnings for extended periods. However, it has been observed that over a medium to long term, returns from equities follow the underlying earnings growth. The valuation correction in largecaps may be a result of the indiscriminate foreign institutional investor selling we have witnessed in the markets over the last couple of years. Thus, a catalyst for a recovery may also be a return of foreign investors, or domestic money moving into largecaps.