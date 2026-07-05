Sustained earnings growth key to equity upside, says Rahul Singh

The easing of geopolitical tensions has given a boost to Indian equities, but the next leg of market movement will depend on whether companies deliver on earnings expectations, says Rahul Singh, chief information officer (CIO)-equities, Tata Asset Management. In an email exchange with Abhishek Kumar, Singh says Nifty50 earnings growth could rise to around 15 per cent in FY27 if commodity prices soften further and supply chains continue to normalise. Edited excerpts: