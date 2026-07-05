Sustained earnings growth key to equity upside, says Rahul Singh

Broader markets have significantly outperformed since April. Do you expect this trend to continue?
The valuation gap between largecap and broader markets has narrowed meaningfully since 2024, making the latter more reasonably valued. More importantly, several attractive themes, including energy, manufacturing and healthcare, are better represented within the midcap and smallcap universe. Rather than taking a market cap call, investors should opt for flexi-cap and multi-cap strategies that can capture opportunities across segments.
What are your expectations for the June quarter earnings season?
The upcoming earnings season will be important in determining whether the recent improvement in market sentiment is supported by fundamentals.