Record flows in 2025 underpin durability of SIP habit, says Navneet Munot

Forty years of the Sensex is not just a story of index levels, it is a mirror to India’s economic transformation and the steady march of financialisation. The evolution of its composition reflects how the economy has shifted over time. In the early years, the index was dominated by industrials, automobiles, and capital goods, symbolising a manufacturing-led growth model. Liberalisation brought private banks into prominence, while the technology boom of the 2000s saw information technology (IT) companies take the centre stage. Today, the Sensex represents a mature, diversified economy with financial services at its core, supported by technology, consumer, energy, and industrial sectors. The inclusion of new-age businesses signals how India’s growth drivers are changing. Three qualitative shifts stand out. Capital markets have become deeper and more liquid, backed by stronger governance, disclosure norms and a broader investor base that now includes retail investors, foreign institutions, mutual funds, and family offices. Savings have been democratized as ownership of equities has expanded through SIPs to Tier-II and Tier-III India. Further, the earnings engine has moved from asset-heavy industries to intangible-driven sectors like financial services, software services, and consumer platforms, reshaping investor strategies.